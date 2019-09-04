School year starts for Lockport schools without facial recognition software

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school year has officially started for Lockport City Schools without the use of facial recognition technology.

Lockport City School District officials had hoped to have the technology up and running by now, as students went back to school Wednesday. But after the State Department of Education put a hold on those plans, there’s still no timetable as to when they’ll be able to use the software.

The Aegis software was scheduled to be tested back in May. The State Department of Education stopped those plans due to some security concerns. Just last month, the school board made major changes to its security policies to address those concerns. It now says only the pictures of staff who have been suspended or put on administrative leave, Level 2 or 3 sex offenders and anyone considered a threat by the district or law enforcement will be entered in the facial recognition system.

In a statement to News 4 Wednesday, Superintendent Michelle Bradley says “at this time there is no definitive date for the system to be up and running. The district still needs to fine tune the system before it becomes fully operational.”

Less than a month ago, the State Department of Education told News 4 that regulations are in the process of being finalized that will adopt a standard for privacy and security for all state educational agencies.