LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer came to Lockport to talk about a three-part plan for cracking down on swatting in New York.
The state experienced a number of these incidents this week and last, including several schools in Western New York. According to Schumer, there were 36 false reports of mass shooting incidents on March 30, triggering a police response to more than 220 schools. Lockport High School and South Park High School were among them.
Schumer is calling for a federal investigation of the swatting incidents. That’s part of a plan he discussed Wednesday morning at Lockport High School.
The tenets of his plan are:
- A full F.B.I. investigation
- $10 million for the F.B.I. to investigate and handle swatting incidents.
- Tracking these crimes
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, who spoke after Schumer, referred to swatting incidents as acts of terror. Watch the full conference in the video above.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.