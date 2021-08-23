LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday night in Lockport, a teen driver crashed into a home after authorities say he was involved in a road rage incident.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Tonawanda Creek Road around 8:17 p.m.
There, they say the 17-year-old driver was headed east when he lost control while speeding around a curve. The vehicle ended up striking a guardrail, a tree and a fire hydrant before hitting the house.
Luckily, no one was injured when the vehicle came to a rest inside a first-floor bedroom. As of Monday morning, there’s no estimate on the damage, but the home’s residents have been displaced until repairs can be made.
The teen, who was not named, has been charged with reckless driving and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.
- WNY sees slight drop in gas prices, but no change in state average
- Man taken to ECMC after shooting on Schreck Avenue
- NYS Trooper dies while working marine detail in Adirondacks
- Sheriff: Teen crashes into Lockport home after road rage incident
- Remembering a lost friend: ‘Promises for Paige’ raises awareness for rare disease
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.