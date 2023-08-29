LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After announcing Sunday that it’s back open for business, concerns remain over the safety of the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride.

Offering a lantern-lit, guided walking tour, the reopening comes more than two months after a 65-year-old Niagara Falls man was killed and 11 others were injured when a tour boat flipped.

“If you go back to the day of the incident, it was really chilling to have to see the police chief and fire chief claw through that wall with their bare hands to help initiate the rescue,” Lockport Common Council President Paul Beakman says.

Since the tragic incident, inspection and investigation uncovered exposed electrical wiring underwater and a complete lack of inspections for the boat ride since it began in 1976.

“There’s gotta be proper safety measures in place,” Beakman said.

As the business reopens, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office continues to look into what led the boat to flip over.

Response to the business’ reopening has been mixed on Facebook, with some showing support and others sharing skepticism. Those looking to reserve a spot on a 75-minute walking tour can do so here.