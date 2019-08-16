Rob Ortt announces he’s running for NY-27 seat in Congress

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Rob Ortt officially announced his candidacy for New York’s 27th Congressional District seat on Saturday.

The seat is currently held by embattled Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, who stands charged in an insider trading case. He has not at this time announced if he’s seek re-election, saying that a decision will be made in due time.

State Senator Chris Jacobs announced in May, at that time saying that he’ll challenge Collins for the Republican line. Attorney Beth Parlato has also announced.

Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray, the Democrat who lost to Collins in 2018, has also thrown his hat into the ring, announcing earlier in August.

Ortt, a Republican from North Tonawanda, has represented the 62nd District, which encompasses Niagara and Orleans counties, in Albany since the beginning of 2015.