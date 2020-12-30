Spring Lake Winery offering socially distanced fun that goes beyond wine

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before the new year, there’s always what feels like a limbo we all live in, wondering “What to do now?,” especially during COVID.

Fortunately, throughout the winter months, Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Rd. in Lockport has just the thing.

Owner Tamre Varallo is offering more than just wine. She’s offering an experience.

“S’mores weekends actually run every weekend for us through the fall and winter season. So, what we want to do is promote being outdoors, especially now with COVID,” Varallo says. “We have over 100 acres here where you can snowshoe around the lake, cross-country ski, actually just go for a casual walk and then grab some s’mores or a glass of wine and sit by the fire.”

Varallo encourages guests of all ages to reserve a slot for a time of socially distanced fun. At the winery, you can create a memory with the family or enjoy time to yourself. And particularly for that unofficial sommelier in your life, it doesn’t get better than this.

“We’re three generations of homemade winemakers,” Varallo says. “We didn’t think about going into the wine business until the wine trail emerged in 2005. So, when we set up our business plan, we decided to promote how we made our wine, which is as natural as possible.”

From sweet to dry, the winery imports grapes from all over the world to match your palate. You’ll also find lots of originality, like their brand new Pink Minx, just in time for the new year.

But for the kids, stop by and build a snowman, then relax with a hot chocolate at the full-service café.

“We have several fire pits,” Varallo says. “So, for social social distancing, everything is by reservation, so we don’t have too many crowds at once. But the outdoor space, we have a covered pavilion if you want to hang out under there, or by the fire pits. We’re western New Yorkers, so everyone dresses for the weather and we’re pretty comfortable.”

MORE | Learn more about visiting Spring Lake Winery here.