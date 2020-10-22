Staff and students at Lockport High School to work remotely Friday due to positive COVID-19 case

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Staff and students will not report to Lockport High School for instruction on Friday due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The Lockport City School District says the Niagara County Department of Health notified them today of the case at the high school.

According to the district, they are cooperating with the county department of health by providing information for contract tracing.

Lockport school officials tell News 4 the NCDOH will contact any individual who they believe may have been in close contact with the individual.

All staff and students will work remotely Friday.

“This will allow the Lockport High School custodial staff to clean and sanitize identified areas more thoroughly at Lockport High School in addition to daily cleaning and sanitizing protocol. All Lockport High School sports and in-person school-related activities are cancelled for Thursday, October 22, 2020,” district officials wrote.

The school plans to resume on Monday as scheduled.