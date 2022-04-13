LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Starpoint Middle School was arrested Wednesday for making a threat at the school.

On April 8, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office received a report of a possible threat of violence at the school. The office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated the threat and charged a boy at the school with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

The boy was later released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation. The Sheriff’s office said the school worked cooperatively to ensure the safety of its students.

News 4 has reached out to Starpoint for comment and is waiting to hear back.