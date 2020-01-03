State civil liberties union trying to put a stop to facial recognition system in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York Civil Liberties Union is now trying to put a stop to the facial recognition system in Lockport City Schools.

After months of preparation, the school district finally began using the system yesterday in the hopes it will recognize the faces of sex offenders or red-flag certain adults who are not allowed in schools.

But the NYCLU is concerned that the data collected from the faces of students could fall into the wrong hands.

“We’ve seen, sadly, that this sort of biometric information can be used to unlock iPhones and that’s happened elsewhere. So, there’s a whole host of nefarious things that someone could do with this information. I think also, we still have concerns about how this is gonna be stored,” Stefanie Coyle of the NYCLU said.

The civil liberties union is asking the state education department to rescind its approval of the Lockport School District’s facial recognition program.