BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person at a fast food restaurant in the town of Lockport Monday night.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a shooting at the Wendy’s located on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport. A preliminary investigation revealed that a “group” of people were in the parking lot when a male drew a gun and shot a person in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC where they are being treated for non life threatening injuries.

NYSP is actively investigating the alleged shooting, and noted that it was an “isolated incident.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates as they become available.