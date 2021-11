LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are looking for a larceny suspect.

Police say troopers out of SP Lockport responded to Runnings Store in Lockport for the larceny on Tuesday.

Officials tell News 4 the suspect got away with two Dewalt Tool Combo packs totaling $1,900.

The suspect in the picture above left in a Uhaul Truck, according to state police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 585-344-6200.