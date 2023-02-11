LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire.

Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the property, through the roof and exterior.

Everyone was evacuated and several household pets were rescued from the apartment.

According to authorities, there were no reported injuries and there is no estimate to damage as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.