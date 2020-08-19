Techmobile to help Lockport parents get a refresher on virtual learning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some parents are dreading the thought of working through more months of online learning.

Lockport parents have many opportunities next week to learn some of basics before school resumes.

Next week, the Techmobile will be making a total of 18 stops at housing complexes throughout the City of Lockport so parents can stop by and get a refresher on virtual learning to help them through those at home days.

Lockport schools begin on September 8th with some type of hybrid model but the exact details of which days at home and which says in school haven’t been finalized.

This Techmobile has been in operation for a few years but it’s probably never been as important as it is this year with all the virtual learning expected.