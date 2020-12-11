The first night of Hanukkah celebrated at the Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York’s Jewish communities are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

The Jewish Discovery Center held its celebrations at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.

Leaders wanted to make sure people could still come together in a responsible manner.

Rabbi Laizer Labkovski tells us, Hanukkah has always been about finding ways to practice your faith, in the most difficult of circumstances.

“COVID is a time where they say there’s supposed to be social distance, what people need’s certain closeness, we need physical distance. But the community still needs each other, not to be lonely and participate in the holidays in a safe way.” Rabbi Laizer Labkovski

Rabbi Labkovski says it was great to work in the drive-in and safety was always a priority when preparing tonight’s celebrations.