Three sentenced after college student killed, five others injured at Lockport Halloween party

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people have been sentenced after a college student was killed and five others were injured at a Halloween party in Lockport last year.

Only one of the two teenagers involved in the October 17 incident, Shawn Johnson, has been named. He and the other teenager had each been charged with murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and first and second-degree assault.

But Johnson, who prosecutors identified as the shooter, was the only one to plead guilty to these charges. Authorities say he fired the shots through a door, striking six people whose ages ranged from 15 to 21.

One of them, 20-year-old SUNY Brockport student Cheyenne Farewell, did not survive. Johnson received a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office says the other teenager, who was not named, walked up to the garage door on South Niagara Street with a gun, but didn’t fire any shots. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced as a youthful offender, receiving an indeterminate sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison.

The adult who drove the vehicle involved in this incident, Jonathan Frey, pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison.