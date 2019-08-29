Time almost up for Lockport officials to choose a new police chief

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Interim Police Chief Steven Priesch was only supposed to be in the position for four months. That’s turned into 14 months.

Police Commissioner Rick Abbott says the process of finding a new one has taken that long.

He hopes the board can find a new chief within the next few weeks.

Abbott says they need to hire a police chief between now and October 1.

There are three candidates, all of which are currently employed by the Lockport Police Department.

Two of them don’t live in the City of Lockport which is a requirement if they were to be hired as the chief.

Abbott says interviews were scheduled for this past weekend but were cancelled due to a personal matter with one of the board members.

He says current Interim Chief Priesch has a waiver which expires September 30.

Priesch’s waiver, through the civil service commission, could be extended for a few months as a transition period for the new chief.

If that happens, Abbott says Priesch would only serve as a consultant.

The next police board meeting is September 9. Abbott says at that time the board will create a calendar of interview dates for the candidates.

He says every board member doesn’t have to be there. They’re required to have at least three members present.