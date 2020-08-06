Tonawanda Creek Road now reopen after 6 years of closure

The portion of Tonawanda Creek Road that was under reconstruction for the last 6 years has now reopened to traffic.

Years of erosion caused the road to crumble and cave-in. The road has now been rebuilt and officially opened back up to traffic Thursday.

St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ is on Tonawanda Creek Road and they were impacted by the road’s closure.

“I think it’s marvelous, I think it’s very good and no recrimination about the time, looking going forward. It took six years, those years are done, we’re moving forward,” said Ned Holderby St. Stephen`s United Church.

The effort to rebuild the road was a combined effort between Niagara and Erie County.

