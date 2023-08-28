LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recent shopper at the Crosby’s at the corner of Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in Lockport purchased a very valuable Take 5 ticket.
The top-prize ticket, sold for the Sunday mid-day drawing, is worth $17,458. The winning numbers were 3-14-19-24-25.
The New York Lottery says Take 5 drawings take place twice daily, in the afternoon and night. Prizes can be claimed within a year of the drawing.
Latest Posts
- House Republican aims to defund Trump prosecutions until 2024 election
- Top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Lockport
- Trump drops 6 points in post-debate GOP poll
- Trump, co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6
- Bog snorkeling championships: Competitors race through slime in British contest
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.