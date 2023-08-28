LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A recent shopper at the Crosby’s at the corner of Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in Lockport purchased a very valuable Take 5 ticket.

The top-prize ticket, sold for the Sunday mid-day drawing, is worth $17,458. The winning numbers were 3-14-19-24-25.

The New York Lottery says Take 5 drawings take place twice daily, in the afternoon and night. Prizes can be claimed within a year of the drawing.