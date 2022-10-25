LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Monday that they, along with various other law enforcement agencies across the county, will be increasing patrols in an effort to improve traffic safety in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the traffic enforcement will focus on aggressive driving behaviors following an increase in complaints across the county. The announcement said that collisions are showing “concerning trends,” with many caused by unsafe speeds, running stop signs, and driver inattention.

Increased patrols will begin Tuesday, continuing through Nov. 1, during what the Sheriff’s office called a “strict enforcement period.”

“Speaking with law enforcement leadership in this county, we all realize that aggressive driving increases the risks for all drivers on our roadways,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said as part of the announcement. “Law enforcement agencies working together will have a direct impact on improving roadway safety.”