LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer and a school bus were involved in a crash in Lockport Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. and no kids were on the bus. There were actually no injuries reported at all.

The tractor-trailer involved went off the road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading to the crash are not completely clear, but News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.