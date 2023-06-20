LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer and a school bus were involved in a crash in Lockport Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. and no kids were on the bus. There were actually no injuries reported at all.
The tractor-trailer involved went off the road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.
The circumstances leading to the crash are not completely clear, but News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.