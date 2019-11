LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In is closing for the rest of the year.

While many other drive-ins closed when the weather got colder, the Lockport destination didn’t announce the end of its season until Tuesday.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions combined with a dismal long range forecast, we are now closed for the remainder of 2019,” the drive-in wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who came out to support us this year, and we look forward to seeing you again in spring 2020.