Transit Drive-In gates opening earlier than scheduled for Bills viewing event

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Transit Drive-In announced they’re opening their gates at 5 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 6 p.m. time for their Bills viewing event. They say pregame content will begin once it gets dark.

The drive-in says they have 650 available parking spaces for attendees and will post space availability updates every half hour on their social media accounts. Parking is first-come-first-serve.

Officials are urging attendees to support the drive-in’s snack bar, as admission to tonight’s viewing is free.

“We know that everyone loves to tailgate, but please support the drive-in by visiting our snack bar. We are not allowed by the N.F.L. (no fun league, indeed) to charge an admission fee for showing the game. We have 20 staff members coming in today just to manage parking, security, monitor the restrooms, and service the snack bar, not to mention cleanup, which will certainly be a treat with the cold weather. Please leave your grills at home, and allow us to do the cooking for you.” Transit Drive-In

They say food will stop being served at halftime, so their foodservice facility can be closed by 10 p.m. as required by New York State.

View their Facebook post below: