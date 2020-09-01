Transit Drive-In hosting fireworks Sunday night

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–In celebration of all workers, essential or otherwise, the Transit Drive-In will present a firework display Sunday night before the movies.

Organizers say this is also to show appreciation of the efforts people have made over the last several months to provide services to the public during this difficult time.

“This season has been challenging in many ways, and we couldn’t have done it without our amazing staff, along with the patience, understanding, and cooperation of all our customers who diligently observed all our social distancing policies in order to provide a safe environment for everyone,” the Drive-In wrote on Facebook.

The display will be at dusk, and regular admission fees will apply with no up-charges.

The gate will open at 6 p.m., and all parking will be on a first-come basis only, with no reserved spaces.

All tickets will be by advanced online sales only, no same-day sales or walk-ins.

Organizers tell us the display will be from Skylighters of New York.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.