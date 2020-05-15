Transit Drive-In opening tonight under new social distancing measures

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Transit Drive-In will open the gates at six tonight, according to their Facebook page.

In the post, the drive-in says they’ll do this to help ease the line at the road, and depending on how things work out, they may also do the same tomorrow.

They are implementing new procedures to promote social distancing, which may take some time for the staff and guests to get used to, the drive-in said on Facebook.

The drive-in says the ticketing system is brand new to them.

Here’s an idea of how it will work:

When you arrive at the ticket office, all ticket sales will need to be verified by the cashier

This is quickly done by scanning the bar code or QR code on the email verification sent after each sale

They can scan a cell phone or a paper print out of the email

Another verification method is simply to swipe the credit card used for your ticket purchase, which is linked to the ticket sale

“Please be patient with the cashiers. If there are any hiccups, we will do our best to remedy them. Once each sell out occurs, we will post an update to our Facebook page. The internet ticketing system will cut off sales at the pint where we reach capacity under social distancing guidelines,” the drive-in said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.