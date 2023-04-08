LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In Theatre opened for the season on Friday.
With popcorn flowing and car radios blasting, the theatre kicked off the season with the Super Mario Bros and Woody Harrelson.
The theatre is open on Fridays and Saturdays with tickets ranging from $8 to $12.
For more information, click here.
