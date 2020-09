LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In will be taking patrons on a trip to Middle Earth later this month.

Without saying any movie or book titles, the drive-in posted a quote from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit author J.R.R. Tolkien with some dates.

Those dates are Sept. 18-20, Sept. 25-27 and October 2-4.

The drive-in says more details will follow soon.

