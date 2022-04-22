LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In, a western New York staple not far from where Lockport meets Amherst, is getting a new owner.

News 4 confirmed on Friday morning that Dipson Theatres is purchasing the drive-in.

As of this year, the Transit Drive-In has been screening films for 70 years. Rick Cohen’s family has owned it for 65 of them, and he’s been managing it for 35.

It’s not clear how much he’s selling it for, but he says it’s time to turn the theater over to someone else; He approached Dipson about buying it.