Transit Drive-In to hold firework display on Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Transit Drive-In received a permit this morning from the Town of Lockport for a drive-in firework display this weekend.

Since many of the public fireworks displays have been canceled this year, the Drive-In says they’ve been working with Skylighters Fireworks to obtain the permit, and bring a professional display to customers.

The display is set for dusk on Saturday, and regular admission fees will apply with no upcharges.

Scheduled movies will follow the display, the Drive-In said on Facebook.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and all parking will be on a first-come basis only, with no reserved spaces.

All tickets will be sold online in advance only. There will be no same-day sales or walk-ins.

