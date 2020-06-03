Transit Drive-In to host “Live at the Drive” social distancing concert series this summer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Transit Drive-In will team up with Buffalo Iron Works to host “social distancing” concert events this summer.

The drive-in made the announcement Wednesday morning on its Facebook page saying “Live at the Drive” will be conducted following CDC guidelines, and subject to approval from local and state health officials.

Officials said, “the only reason the drive-in is permitted to be open during Phase One, is because we are a venue where social distancing comes naturally, but we will need the help and cooperation of our customers to remain open.”

“We are not attempting to replace Darien Lake, Canalside, or Artpark as the premier outdoor concert venue,” the drive-in added.

Officials said on Facebook once those venues can resume normal operations, the drive-in will likely go back to being just a place to see movies.

Their goal is to support local musicians by providing a venue where they can safely perform and raise funds for local charities that benefit people impacted by COVID-19.

Buffalo Iron Works released a list of information anyone interested needs to know before tickets going on sale later today:

You must know before purchasing how many people will be in your vehicle and purchase according to the number of people.

If you arrive day-of-show with people in your vehicle that do not have a ticket, you will be turned away.

The ticketing platform will allow for 2-6 people per vehicle.

The first “Live at the Drive” will feature Aqueous on June 19th and 20th, both starting at 2 p.m., with gates opening an hour before.

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. today. General Admission is $40 per person, and VIP is $80 per person (this includes a ticket to the show, a vehicle spot in the front two rows, and a limited edition show poster).

For a look at the drive-in’s already in place social distancing guidelines, click here.

