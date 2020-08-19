Transit Drive-In to show all 8 Harry Potter movies

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In will be filled with magic over the next four weeks.

The theater is planning to host a Harry Potter series that starts this weekend. Over the course of four weeks, the drive-in will show all eight movies in chronological order.

Here’s the schedule:

  • August 21-27: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
  • August 28-September 3: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, followed by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
  • September 4-7: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, followed by Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
  • September 11-13: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, followed by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

