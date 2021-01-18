Transit Drive-In wants fans to leave less trash after long cleanup following Bills game

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Transit Drive-In wants football fans to do a better job of keeping the place clean.

Following Saturday’s Bills victory over the Ravens, which was broadcast for free at the Lockport venue, a message directed at patrons was posted to Facebook.

“We spent close to seven hours today cleaning up after the game from Saturday, in addition to one hour after the game ended,” the message began. “We have never seen the lots that bad after movies or concerts.”

The Transit Drive-In went on to say that “normally, cleanup is not such a big deal,” but this time of year, the drive-in is not fully staffed, and it was cold and windy outside.

“It seems as though Bills Madia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves,” the drive-in wrote. “If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn’t be that difficult to bring a couple of 30 gallon trash bags along, too.”

Legally, the Transit Drive-In cannot charge admission to show Bills games, so profits come from alternate sources. But despite this, they say “strong sales in the snack bar” were mostly offset by the “payroll costs for parking, security, kitchen staff and cashiers.”

Even so, the Transit Drive-In says the events are not about making money.

“It would just be nice to not have to spend eight hours cleaning up after fans who can’t or won’t clean up after themselves,” they wrote.

The drive-in says an announcement about Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs will come Monday afternoon.

“Go team that rhymes with Chills,” they concluded.