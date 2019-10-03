Trial date set for Lockport man accused of throwing woman to the ground, pointing a gun at her after crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A trial date has been set for the Lockport man accused of throwing a woman to the ground and pointing a gun at her after a car crash.

Trial for Jeffrey Calhoun is expected to start January 6th. He faces hate crime charges that stem from unlawful imprisonment, menacing, criminal impersonation and assault charges.

It comes from a traffic incident in July.

The victim says Calhoun also bit her after that crash. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn talked about the case last month.

Calhoun is out on bail. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.