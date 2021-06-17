Troy Hodge remembered during Lockport march, mother calls for more police training

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Lockport remembered Troy Hodge Thursday night with a march through the city.

He died after an encounter with Lockport Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s office in June 2019. Before the incident occurred, police say they had received a call from Hodge’s family, who said he had been acting strange.

Two years after her son’s death, Hodge’s mother is calling for change.

“We want the police department to get more training, and when it’s a medical call, we want the people to make sure the medical is first, and the law is standing back,” said the mother of Troy Hodge, Fatima Hodge.

The state attorney general’s office investigated Hodge’s death and did not file any charges against the officers. The AG’s office also made recommendations on how to improve the response of high-stress and high-risk situations in the City of Lockport.