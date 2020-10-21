Two juveniles charged with intentional homicide in connection to fatal Lockport shooting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott says two juveniles, both males, one 16, one 17, have been charged with intentional homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting that killed Cheyenne Farewell.

Farewell died just after midnight on Friday after a shooting during a Halloween party in Lockport.

According to Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, the defendants were arraigned just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Wojtaszek also says she anticipates many additional charges.

For now, Wojtaszek tells us these suspects will have to be charged in youth court because of ‘Raise the Age’ laws, but it could move to criminal court.

