LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Transit Road in Lockport on Tuesday, Lockport Police said.

The accident was reported just after 5:10 p.m. Police say a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Transit when the motorcyclist clipped an SUV in the middle of the lane. The operator was flung and the motorcycle was hit by an oncoming vehicle traveling southbound.

The motorcyclist was transported to ECMC and the person’s condition is unknown. The driver of the SUV was taken to Mount Saint Mary’s in Lewiston for evaluation.

The accident is still under investigation, according to police.