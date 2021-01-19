Two teens, one adult arraigned in connection to fatal Lockport shooting

The Niagara County District Attorney announced the arraignment of two teens and Jonathan Frey in connection to the October 2020 shooting in Lockport that left five young people injured and Cheyenne Farewell dead.

The two teens were both charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Frey was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution for his involvement in the offenses, officials say.

They are due to return to court on February 16, at 1:30 p.m., for a discovery compliance conference.

Both teens are held on $500,000 bail. All three remain in custody, the DA’s Office tells News 4.