Unvaccinated people must wear face masks both inside and outside at Niagara County Fair

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Fair starts today and officials say if you want to enjoy the festivities are you are unvaccinated, then plan on wearing a face mask both during outdoor activities and indoor fair activities.

“We’re asking all unvaccinated persons to wear their face coverings while attending the Niagara County Fair, whether inside or out,” said Justin Rogers executive director for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. “We’re asking families who may be vaccinated just to take extra precautions as best they can.”

The county was recently designated a substantial risk area for contracting covid-19, that’s why you’ll find a county health department putting shots in arms during the event.

“We know one thing for certain, if you get vaccinated your chances of getting covid decrease significantly, your chances of being hospitalized decrease even more,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director. “And you have a very, very small chance of death.”