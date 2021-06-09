Veggie Van returns in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Veggie Van is back.

Cornell Cooperative Extension has released the mobile farmers market schedule for June, which kicks off at Lockport Community Housing Wednesday morning at 9:30.

The goal of the Veggie Van is to fight hunger and reduce food insecurity by traveling to areas where people have limited access to fresh, healthy foods.

Officials say the Veggie Van will run through October this year.

A bunch of locally produced fruits and vegetables will be available, from apples to asparagus.