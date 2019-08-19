Volunteer fireman struck while directing traffic in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a vehicle that struck a Rapids Volunteer fireman.

The fireman was directing traffic at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road and Minnick Road on Sunday at 9:40 p.m. because Tonawanda Creek was closed due to a crash.

Officials say the fireman was wearing a reflective vest, had a lighted wand, and a blue light illuminated on the side of his truck.

A newer white Dodge 1500 pick-up slowed down but did not stop, struck the fireman causing serious injuries, and left the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Dodge has black pin-striping that is approximately 1 1/2″ wide, that runs from the rear of the vehicle to the front, just above the door handle.

The truck may have front end or side damage.

Authorities say the fireman is currently being treated at ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327.