LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead during a welfare check, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

A approximately 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office received a call to check on the welfare of a person on Windermere Road. Authorities say a visiting nurse placed the call after being unable to make contact with a patient at the residence.

Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a female on the floor of the residence. They say the female was unresponsive and had multiple head and facial injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two other family members were located within the residence, one was detained without incident. The third family member, who authorities say was scheduled to meet with the visiting nurse, was located unharmed.

David Fermoile, 64, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree. He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility after arraignment in CAP Court. He was held without bail.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.