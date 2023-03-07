LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department helped welcome a 1-pound, 10-ounce baby boy into the world.

On March 4, LFD personnel were dispatched to assist a woman, who was 24 weeks pregnant, experiencing bleeding.

Upon arrival, crews say they noticed a considerable amount of blood loss and did not hesitate to prepare the patient for transport to the hospital via ambulance.

While en route to Oishei Children’s Hospital, the patient went into premature labor and gave birth inside the ambulance. The responding paramedics pulled over to care for the patient and her newborn, who was born still inside the amniotic sac. Paramedics broke open the sac and began life support. The mother required additional IV access to counteract the blood loss she had experienced.

Twin City Ambulance was requested to meet LFD roadside to provide additional assistance. Both the mother and baby were transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban hospital, and have been reported as doing well.