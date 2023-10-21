LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Prospect Street residence in Lockport on Saturday, the Lockport Fire Department announced.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a reported residential fire on Prospect Street overnight Saturday. Upon arrival, fire officials say, smoke was visible coming from the first floor of the home. They say the fire was discovered in the front living room after crews entered the home and no fire extension was found to the second floor of the residence.

Fire officials say damage was contained to the “room of origin” and the remainder of the home suffered “extensive” smoke damage.

The owner of the home discovered the fire and attempted to extinguished it before the heat and smoke became intolerable, according to fire officials. They say she managed to escape the house, along with a dog, but collapsed due to suffering excessive smoke inhalation.

The owner was treated at the scene and transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Fire officials say they are looking into “careless smoking as a possible cause of the fire.” Estimated damage costs are $25,000 to property, $15,000 in contents, and $73,000 to assessed property value.

No firefighters were reported to be injured.