LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Lockport Police tell News 4 they responded to the area of Corinthia Street and Passaic Avenue for the report of an unresponsive female lying on the ground off the roadway at 8 a.m. Monday.

Medical personnel also responded to the scene to treat the female and took her to Eastern Niagara Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

There is no further police action regarding this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.