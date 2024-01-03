HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the night of New Year’s Day, an Orleans County man was accused of driving drunk and hitting mailboxes in the Town of Hartland.

New York State police say 36-year-old Robert Taylor of Kent, who has a previous DWI conviction, was on Ridge Road when he hit the mailboxes and continued driving. According to police, the property damage victim followed Taylor, got his license plate and called 911.

Troopers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. and they said Taylor was throwing open beer out of the window before he was pulled over.

Taylor, who police say failed multiple sobriety tests, was arrested and charged with felony DWI, due to his previous conviction. He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.