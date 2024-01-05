BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Steuben County man was arrested by Niagara County authorities on charges that he sexually abused a young child, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

34-year-old Jason Lolley, a resident of the Town of Avoca, was charged with first degree sexual abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lolley was arrested following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl who was known to him.

Lolley was taken to the Niagara County Jail for arraignment.