Man convicted of sex abuse in Niagara County in ’90s sentenced for bail jumping

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–William Shrubsall, now legally known as Ethan MacLeod, was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate period of incarceration of two to six years with the New York State Department of Corrections.

According to Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, the sentence comes after MacLeod pleaded guilty on January 30 to all counts of the indictment charging him with first-degree bail jumping and second-degree criminal contempt.

Wojtaszek’s office says at the time of his plea, she asked for the maximum sentence allowable.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, she once again urged the court to sentence MacLeod to the maximum under the plea and further requested that this sentence run consecutively to the 2 1/3-7 year sentence he is currently serving for his conviction for first-degree sexual abuse, according to officials.

“The defendant is a manipulative and violent man and must stay in jail as long as possible. Our office will work with the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that they have everything they need to pursue Article 10 Civil Confinement post-release of this defendant,” Wojtaszek said.

Officials tell News 4 the judge agreed with Wojtaszek’s request and sentenced MacLeod under this indictment consecutively to the prison term he is currently serving.