LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before the man was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital-Lockport for treatment.

He was later transferred to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where he died just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the person is not being released at this time.