Man facing felonies related to stolen vehicle incidents in Niagara County

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Ransomville man with three felonies related to a few different vehicle incidents.

Authorities say Brandon Lazeration, 23, was found to be in possession of a stolen dirt bike that was taken from Wheatfield this past summer.

In addition to that, they say he stole a vehicle from the Town of Niagara and significantly damaged another one in an attempt to steal it, in the same town.

The latter two incidents occurred in the last two weeks.

On Monday afternoon, Lazeration turned himself in on a warrant. He’s charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

Lazeration is being held in the county jail, awaiting centralized arraignment.