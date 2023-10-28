PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle in an crash early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the scene on the 2800 block of Porter Center Road after receiving multiple 911 calls of a single vehicle crash, according to the Niagara County Sheriffs Office.

Upon arrival, authorities say, deputies observed a rolled over vehicle with significant damage. They say the driver was ejected and was located approximately 20 feet from his vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was unresponsive with “snoring respirations.”

The driver was treated at the scene by Ransomville Fire Company personnel and transferred to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities found that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Porter Center Road when it left the roadway and overturned and came to rest in a field. It is not known how many times the vehicle overturned.

The incident remains under investigation.