Man steals car, crashes into garage next to Niagara County Sherrif’s Office

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo man in a stolen car drove “straight to jail ” on Tuesday night.

Justin J. Anderson Jr,18, was driving on Lower Mountain Road in Lockport when two Niagara County Sherrif’s Officers tried to pull him over for driving erratically.

Anderson lost control of the car and crashed into a detached garage right next door to the Niagara County Sherrif’s Office. Police say Anderson got out of the car and attempted to run through the parking lot, but it was filled with multiple deputies during shift change. Anderson was taken into custody on the front lawn .

“It is not every day that we have someone literally fleeing a scene of an incident through our parking lot and into the arms of awaiting deputies- you can’t make this stuff up, especially on April Fool’s Day,” said Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.

Anderson is facing several charges including possession of stolen property and driving while impaired.